LONDON, July 5 (IFR) - The State of Qatar will begin investor meetings ahead of a potential Reg S sukuk on July 9 in Kuala Lumpur, via Deutsche Bank, HSBC, Standard Chartered, Barwa Bank and QInvest.

The roadshow continues on July 10 in Singapore. A subsequent transaction would be the first sovereign sukuk from Qatar, rated Aa2 by Moody's and AA and S&P, since 2003. (Reporting By Isla Binnie)