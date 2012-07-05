BRIEF-UK's CMA looks at Stanley Black & Decker-Newell Brands deal
Feb 15 UK's CMA (Competition and Markets Authority):
LONDON, July 5 (IFR) - The State of Qatar will begin investor meetings ahead of a potential Reg S sukuk on July 9 in Kuala Lumpur, via Deutsche Bank, HSBC, Standard Chartered, Barwa Bank and QInvest.
The roadshow continues on July 10 in Singapore. A subsequent transaction would be the first sovereign sukuk from Qatar, rated Aa2 by Moody's and AA and S&P, since 2003. (Reporting By Isla Binnie)
Feb 15 UK's CMA (Competition and Markets Authority):
* Says a dividend of sek 3.50 (3.00) per share is proposed, representing a total distribution of sek 318.0 (272.5) million
Feb 15 Assiteca SpA Internazionale di Brokeraggio Assicurativo: