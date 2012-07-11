BRIEF-Thanachart Capital pcl posts FY net profit 6.01 billion baht
* Fy net interest income 28.47 billion baht versus 27.73 billion baht Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, July 11 Qatar launched a $4-billion, dual-tranche Islamic bond on Wednesday, lead arrangers said, in a deal which has attracted one of the biggest order books ever for a sharia-compliant issue.
The world's top liquefied natural gas exporter will sell $2 billion in five-year sukuk at a spread of 115 basis points over midswaps and $2 billion in 10-year paper at 155 basis points over midswaps.
Final pricing terms are tighter than revised guidance released on Tuesday owing to order books in excess of $24 billion, three market sources said.
HSBC, Standard Chartered, Deutsche Bank and local Qatari lenders Barwa Bank and QInvest are bookrunners on the transaction. (Reporting by Rachna Uppal; Editing by Amran Abocar)
* Q4 net sales 471.6 million Swedish crowns ($52.57 million) versus 467.0 million crowns year ago
* Announce appointment of Justin Lockwood as chief financial officer