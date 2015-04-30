DUBAI, April 30 The Qatar Investment Authority,
the Gulf Arab state's acquisitive sovereign wealth fund, is
setting up an office in New York to manage its growing portfolio
in the United States, according to remarks carried by the state
news agency.
The fund is one of the most active sovereign investors in
the world, snapping up stakes in everything from real estate to
luxury goods. It led a consortium this year to secure control of
the company that owns London's Canary Wharf financial district
in a $4 billion deal.
Much of its activity has traditionally been in Europe but
the fund has said it is looking to diversify into Asia and the
United States, announcing last year a plan to spend $20 billion
in Asian investments over the next five years.
"HE (His Excellency) Ambassador Mohammed bin Jaham al-Kuwari
revealed the Qatar Investment Authority's plans to open an
office in New York in order to manage the growing investment
portfolio in the U.S. market," the Qatar News Agency (QNA) said
of a lunch held with 15 U.S. companies with operations in Qatar.
It did not disclose when the lunch took place, or any
details about the fund's investments in the United States.
In the speech, the ambassador added Qatar would continue its
current pace of spending on major projects related to health,
education, railways, infrastructure and projects relating to
hosting the 2022 soccer World Cup, according to QNA.
Government spending across the Gulf Arab region is being
watched in the wake of the fall in oil prices since the middle
of last year, although most governments have said they will
continue to maintain public spending at or above recent levels.
