DUBAI, Sept 28 Qatar has committed to spend $35
billion in the United States over the next five years,
continuing the Gulf Arab state's diversification from
investments traditionally focused on Europe.
Qatar's acquisitive sovereign wealth fund, the Qatar
Investment Authority (QIA), gave the figure on Monday in a
statement announcing the opening of an office in New York, which
it said was a sign of its confidence in the United States and
the wider Americas.
"It is the perfect location to help strengthen our existing
relationships and promote new partnerships as we continue to
expand geographically, diversify our assets and seek long-term
growth," Sheikh Abdullah bin Mohamed bin Saud al-Thani, chief
executive of the QIA, said in a statement.
The QIA, which has about $334 billion of assets according to
industry tracker Sovereign Wealth Center, said in April it
planned to open the office in the city.
While the fund has focused on investments in Europe it has
in recent times sought to diversify its portfolio, including
earmarking about $20 billion for Asia and signing a $10 billion
joint venture with China's CITIC Group Corp
.
It is one of the most active sovereign investors in the
world, snapping up assets from prime real estate such as the
company that owns London's Canary Wharf financial district, to
stakes in blue chip companies including Total and Credit Suisse.
