DUBAI, Sept 20 Qatari telecom operator Ooredoo said on Tuesday it had no intention of selling any of its interest in Indonesian subsidiary Indosat Ooredoo.

"Indosat Ooredoo is Ooredoo's biggest international market and is strategically important to Ooredoo's corporate strategy given its long-term growth prospects," a company statement said.

There had been media speculation that it was considering a stake sale to focus on Middle Eastern markets. (Reporting by David French; Writing By Maha El Dahan Editing by Ruth Pitchford)