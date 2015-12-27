Dec 27 Qatar's foreign trade surplus shrank 54 percent from a year earlier to 10.92 billion riyals ($3.0 billion) in November, data from the Ministry of Development Planning and Statistics showed on Sunday. Exports of petroleum gases and other gaseous hydrocarbons dropped 41 percent to 13.27 billion riyals. QATAR FOREIGN TRADE 11/15 10/15 11/14 Exports (mln riyals, FOB) 21,277 22,603 33,598 Imports (CIF) 10,354 10,366 10,071 Balance 10,923 12,237 23,527 DYNAMICS (pct yr/yr change in riyal terms) Exports -36.7 -33.3 Imports 2.8 8.5 Balance -53.6 -49.7 NOTE: FOB - free on board, CIF - cost, insurance and freight. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Dominic Evans)