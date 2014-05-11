DUBAI May 11 Yields at Qatar's monthly Treasury
bill auction edged down to a new low on Sunday, central bank
data showed, as some of the OPEC member's banks remain awash
with funds.
The yield on six-month T-bills fell to 0.89 percent, the
lowest level since the central bank started to publish auction
results in October 2012, from 0.92 percent last month.
On nine-month bills, the yield eased to 0.95 percent, also
the lowest since October 2012, from 0.97 percent in April. The
yield on the shortest, three-month notes rose to 0.72 percent
from 0.68 percent in the previous monthly sale.
"A lot of Islamic banks are bidding aggressively as they
seem to have a lot of liquidity," said a trader, who cannot be
named under briefing rules. "(Overall) it (the market) is not
very liquid or very tight. It is fairly distributed."
The central bank has conducted monthly auctions of 91-, 182-
and 273-day T-bills since 2011, draining a fixed 4 billion
riyals from the money market each time.
The demand of 10.1 billion riyals ($2.8 billion) at Sunday's
auction was down from 12.6 billion riyals in April, data posted
on the central bank's website (www.qcb.gov.qa) showed.
The International Monetary Fund has repeatedly urged the
central bank to start managing liquidity fluctuations more
finely, flexibly setting T-bill and T-bond issuance volumes.
A week ago, the IMF said in report that the money market
volatility underscored a need to send clear signals to markets
through a transparent and well structured liquidity management
framework.
"The authorities saw some merit in this recommendation but
did not see it as a short-term priority," the IMF said in the
report after its annual consultations with Doha.
Doha may need more active management of money market
liquidity in the coming years as the government and its firms
plan to spend some $210 billion on building infrastructure ahead
of the 2022 soccer World Cup, which is likely to push large
amounts of money through the banking system.
Qatar's finance minister Ali Sherif al-Emadi told Reuters in
December that volumes drained from the market through local
currency debt issues might be changed flexibly in coming months,
but he did not elaborate on how liquidity policy might become
more sophisticated.
($1 = 3.64 Qatar Riyals)
(Editing by Rosalind Russell)