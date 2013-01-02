DUBAI Jan 2 Qatar Telecom (Qtel), the
majority state-owned telecommunications operator, has agreed
with the Tunisian government to buy a further 15 percent stake
in that country's operator Tunisiana for $360 million.
The purchase raises the Qatari firm's stake in Tunisiana to
90 percent, Qtel said in a statement seen on Wednesday. Wataniya
, Qtel's Kuwaiti arm, already held 75 percent of
Tunisiana.
The Tunisian government will retain a 10 percent holding in
Tunisiana with a view to conducting a public offer of shares in
future, the statement added.
Qtel has been raising stakes in its subsidiaries, taking
advantage of the gas-rich Gulf state's healthy financial
position at a time when other large telecommunications firms are
shying away from deals.
"We also look forward to continuing our partnership with
the Tunisian authorities as Tunisiana enters into a new phase of
its development with the continuing expansion of 3G services and
the launch of fixed line services in 2013," Sheikh Abdullah bin
Mohamed bin Saud al-Thani, chairman of Qtel Group, said in the
statement.
Some Gulf investors have been looking to raise their
presence in Tunisia, where valuations are low because of the
political strife which followed the Arab Spring uprising. Other
Arab Spring countries such as Egypt and Libya have also been
targeted by cash-rich Gulf buyers.
Qtel has expanded into more than 16 countries in the past
decade and spent nearly $4 billion last year to take majority
ownership of its Iraqi unit Asiacell and Kuwaiti arm Wataniya
in separate deals.