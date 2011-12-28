DUBAI Dec 28 Shares in Union Development Company (UDC), the developer behind Qatar's man-made Pearl island project, were suspended on Wednesday over its plans to bring in a strategic investor, the country's financial markets authority said.

UDC said earlier this month that it had been approached to enter into "serious negotiation" to add a new Qatari shareholder through issuance of new shares.

The Qatar Financial Markets Authority ordered the trading halt to give investors "equal and sufficient" access to information related to UDC's Dec. 5 announcement. The firm said it would put the matter before an extraordinary general meeting.

A UDC spokeswoman declined to give additional comment on Wednesday.

It was not clear when the shares, which last traded at 24.36 riyals, would resume trading.

UDC listed on the Qatar stock exchange in 2003 and has interests in real estate, infrastructure, manufacturing and hospitality. (Reporting by Praveen Menon)