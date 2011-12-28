DUBAI Dec 28 Shares in Union Development
Company (UDC), the developer behind Qatar's man-made
Pearl island project, were suspended on Wednesday over its plans
to bring in a strategic investor, the country's financial
markets authority said.
UDC said earlier this month that it had been approached to
enter into "serious negotiation" to add a new Qatari
shareholder through issuance of new shares.
The Qatar Financial Markets Authority ordered the trading
halt to give investors "equal and sufficient" access to
information related to UDC's Dec. 5 announcement. The firm said
it would put the matter before an extraordinary general meeting.
A UDC spokeswoman declined to give additional comment on
Wednesday.
It was not clear when the shares, which last traded at 24.36
riyals, would resume trading.
UDC listed on the Qatar stock exchange in 2003 and has
interests in real estate, infrastructure, manufacturing and
hospitality.
(Reporting by Praveen Menon)