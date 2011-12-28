(Adds talks with pension fund)

DUBAI Dec 28 Union Development Company (UDC) is in talks with a state pension fund to make a strategic investment in the developer behind Qatar's man-made Pearl island project, it said on Wednesday.

The deal, worth 160 million riyals ($43 million), would see UCD issue 80 million new shares at 20 riyals each to The Pension and Social Insurance Authority, pending shareholder approval.

No further details were provided.

UDC said earlier this month that it had been approached to enter into "serious negotiation" to add a new Qatari shareholder through issuance of new shares.

The Qatar Financial Markets Authority ordered UDC shares halted on Wednesday to give investors "equal and sufficient" access to information related to UDC's announcement.

Shares of the company last traded at 24.36 riyals.

UDC listed on the Qatar stock exchange in 2003 and has interests in real estate, infrastructure, manufacturing and hospitality. Its flagship project, the Pearl Qatar, is a mixed-used development on an artificial island off the Gulf Arab state's coast.

($1 = 3.6417 Qatar riyals) (Reporting by Praveen Menon)