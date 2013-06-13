DUBAI, June 13 United Development Co (UDC)
, the developer of a man-made island in Doha, said on
Thursday that is raising a 1.56 billion riyals ($428.4 million)
loan facility from Qatar National Bank.
The loan would be used to finance the purchase of remaining
residential units at Qanat Quartier, one of the ten precincts
that make up the Pearl Qatar development, the developer said in
an emailed statement. The residences are currently owned by
Pearl-Qatar Real Estate Shariah-Compliant Fund Co, a
sharia-compliant fund set up by UDC in 2008.
No further details were provided.
Qatar, the world's largest exporter of liquefied natural
gas, awarded several billion-dollar infrastructure contracts in
June as it prepares to host the 2022 soccer World Cup.
However, property companies in the Qatar are yet to recover
from oversupply that saw prices slump in the aftermath of the
global financial crisis.
Qatar stepped in with $7.1 billion of financial support for
ailing property firm Barwa Real Estate last week,
buying some key assets to help the company reduce its debt pile.
($1 = 3.6415 Qatar rials)
(Reporting by Praveen Menon; Editing by Dinesh Nair)