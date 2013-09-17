DUBAI, Sept 17 Qatargas has signed a five-year
deal to supply 1.14 million tonnes a year of liquefied natural
gas (LNG) to Petronas LNG (UK) in Britain, the world's largest
LNG supplier said on Tuesday.
Under the deal, which is effective from January next year,
LNG will be supplied from Qatargas 4 (Train 7), a joint venture
between Qatar Petroleum and Shell, and will be delivered to the
Dragon LNG Terminal in Wales.
"This is a ground-breaking agreement between two well
established and leading companies in the LNG sector, which
further strengthens the existing relationship between Qatargas
and Petronas," Qatar energy minister Mohammed Bin Saleh Al-Sada
said in a statement.