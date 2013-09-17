DUBAI, Sept 17 Qatargas has signed a five-year deal to supply 1.14 million tonnes a year of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to Petronas LNG (UK) in Britain, the world's largest LNG supplier said on Tuesday.

Under the deal, which is effective from January next year, LNG will be supplied from Qatargas 4 (Train 7), a joint venture between Qatar Petroleum and Shell, and will be delivered to the Dragon LNG Terminal in Wales.

"This is a ground-breaking agreement between two well established and leading companies in the LNG sector, which further strengthens the existing relationship between Qatargas and Petronas," Qatar energy minister Mohammed Bin Saleh Al-Sada said in a statement.