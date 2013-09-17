* Supply deal begins in UK mid-winter peak demand period
* Qatargas to supply neighbouring terminals in Wales
DUBAI, Sept 17 Qatargas has signed a five-year
deal to supply 1.14 million tonnes a year (mtpa) of liquefied
natural gas (LNG) to Petronas in Britain, the world's largest
LNG exporter said on Tuesday.
Britain's falling domestic gas production has made it
heavily reliant on imports of LNG, especially from Qatar, over
the last few years, with rising competition for supplies raising
fears over UK winter gas supplies.
Under the deal, which comes into effect when UK gas demand
often peaks in January, Qatargas will deliver fuel to the Dragon
LNG Terminal, where state-run Malaysian company Petronas
holds half the import capacity.
Qatargas and its Qatargas 2 project partner ExxonMobil
are already the biggest gas suppliers to the nearby
South Hook import terminal at Milford Haven in Wales.
Now Petronas, which shares Dragon with BG Group, will
be supplied from the Qatargas 4 (Train 7) LNG export plant in
Qatar, a joint venture between Qatar Petroleum and Royal Dutch
Shell.
"This is a ground-breaking agreement between two well
established and leading companies in the LNG sector, which
further strengthens the existing relationship between Qatargas
and Petronas," Qatari energy minister and Qatargas chairman,
Mohammed Bin Saleh Al-Sada, said in a statement.
Qatargas did not say when the first deliveries would be made
but Petronas is likely to get the highest prices for the gas it
can pump into the UK gas grid in the coldest winter months of
January and February.
Petronas is one of the world's top LNG producers but ships
nearly all the super-cooled gas it produces on the island of
Borneo to other Asian markets where sales prices are typically
higher than in Europe.
But rapidly rising demand at home has led the state giant to
build LNG import terminals in Malaysia and Qatargas began
supplying Petronas' first LNG receiving terminal there in July.
Petronas' 50 percent stake in the Dragon import terminal
gives it the capacity to import around 2.7 mtpa of LNG into the
UK, Europe's biggest gas market.