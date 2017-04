UPDATE 2-Saudi Aramco cuts May Arab Light crude price to Asia

(Adds details on U.S. inventories) DUBAI, April 5 Saudi Arabia cut the May official selling prices (OSP) for its light crude oil for Asian customers, in line with expectations, but raised the price for oil sales to the United States where crude stockpiles are at a record high. State oil giant Saudi Aramco cut the price of its Arab Light by 30 cents per barrel versus April to a discount of $0.45 a barrel to the Oman/Dubai average, it said on Wednesday. A Reuters survey of