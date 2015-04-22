CARACAS, April 22 Oil Minister Asdrubal Chavez
led a Venezuelan delegation in Qatar for meetings with local
officials on Wednesday following similar talks in Iran and Saudi
Arabia on an OPEC tour seeking ways to boost crude prices,
according to a government statement.
The recession-hit South American nation is one of the
Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries group's
worst-affected members from the oil price slide.
So far unable to nudge Saudi Arabia and its Gulf allies into
supporting supply cuts, Venezuela is exploring various options
to boost its position including a proposal to blend its heavy
crude with OPEC allies' light grades.
"We had an excellent working meeting with Qatar Energy and
Industry Minister Mohammed Saleh al-Sada," Chavez, who is the
nephew of former president Hugo Chavez, said via Twitter.
Underlining the importance Venezuela's President Nicolas
Maduro is giving to the tour, Chavez was accompanied by Finance
Minister Rodolfo Marco and Foreign Minister Delcy Rodriguez.
They also met Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al Thani.
"Minister Chavez stressed that Venezuela and Qatar possess
important strategic links, and are evaluating various investment
projects for Qatari businesses in the Orinoco Oil Belt,
Venezuela's energy ministry said in the statement.
Venezuela is pinning hopes for the future of its oil
industry on the heavy-crude Orinoco region, which has the bulk
of its nearly 300 billion barrels of reserves.
"They discussed subjects relating to Venezuela's proposal to
create a consensus within OPEC to strengthen the market from
external threats causing great instability in prices over recent
months," the ministry statement said.
"They agreed it is necessary to strengthen the organization
(OPEC) as the ideal vehicle for dialogue, cooperation and
stabilization of crude price levels."
OPEC next meets on June 5.
Iran and a Libyan OPEC official have urged the group to
consider output cuts, while Kuwait, in a view expected to be
that of the other Gulf OPEC members, has said the policy will
remain unchanged.
(Reporting by Diego Ore and Andrew Cawthorne; Editing by Ted
Botha)