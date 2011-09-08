LONDON, Sept 8 A Qatari sovereign wealth fund is
close to buying the W Hotel in central London tourist
destination Leicester Square for almost 200 million pounds ($318
million), a source close to the sale told Reuters on Thursday.
The 10-storey property opened in February this year and has
192 rooms, a Michelin-starred restaurant, a 35,000 square foot
M&M's store and 11 apartments.
It was put up for sale in January by property broker Jones
Lang LaSalle for Northern Irish developer McAleer &
Rushe.
Qatar, the world's largest exporter of liquefied natural
gas, has snapped up a number of British assets in recent years,
ranging from luxury department store Harrods to stakes in grocer
J Sainsbury and the Olympic athlete's village in east
London.
News of the deal was first reported by the Times newspaper.
($1 = 0.627 British Pounds)
