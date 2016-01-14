DOHA Jan 14 Qatar has made progress in its
efforts to improve the lives of migrant labourers, the United
Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights said on Thursday,
departing from previous U.N. criticism of the wealthy nation's
treatment of workers.
Rights groups accuse Qatar of abusive labour laws and of
forcing some workers to live in squalor and work under poor
safety conditions.
Unions and labour protests are banned and authorities
penalise dissent with jail terms or immediate deportation.
"From what we have seen there is progress. We are convinced
there is genuine will to tackle rights violations," Zeid Ra'ad
al-Hussein told reporters in Doha after a two-day visit to the
tiny state, which draws its vast wealth mainly from LNG exports.
Qatar hosts 1.6 million foreign workers from countries such
as India, Nepal and Bangladesh. They outnumber the local
workforce by nearly 20 to one.
In 2014 the U.N. called on Qatar to abolish its "kafala" or
sponsorship system, which forces foreign workers to seek their
employer's consent to change jobs or leave the country.
The system is used in various forms across the Gulf Arab
region, and rights groups say it contributes to widespread
labour abuse. Qatar has not yet abolished the law, but Hussein
said efforts were underway.
"Through the development of legislation... Qatar is working
to replace kafala," he said, adding that Qatar needed to give a
timeframe for implementation of further reforms.
Qatar says it has made progress: A wage protection system
requiring companies to pay salaried workers by electronic bank
transfer came into force in November.
During his visit, the U.N. envoy spoke with construction
workers while on a tour of a new worker accommodation camp built
on the outskirts of Doha by the government to host 100,000
foreign workers.
Protests or strikes by workers are extremely rare but in
November police were called to break up a work stoppage after
several hundred men working at a major building site in downtown
Doha went on strike complaining of unpaid wages.
