METALS-Copper recovers some lost ground but demand concerns weigh
* GRAPHIC-2017 metal returns: http://tmsnrt.rs/2eqHKkL (Updates with closing prices, adds comment)
LONDON Nov 15 Qatar Holdings, Xstrata's second largest investor, said on Thursday it will back Glencore's raised bid for the miner.
The tiny, gas-rich Gulf state has become an unexpected kingmaker in commodity trader Glencore's now $36 billion bid for Xstrata, the world's fourth largest diversified miner.
* GRAPHIC-2017 metal returns: http://tmsnrt.rs/2eqHKkL (Updates with closing prices, adds comment)
Feb 24 MEO, the Portuguese subsidiary of telecommunications firm Altice says in a statement:
LIBREVILLE, Feb 24 Some oil production from fields in Gabon resumed on Friday despite a continuing strike by workers, although output remained severely constrained.