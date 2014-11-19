PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 22
March 22 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
DUBAI Nov 19 Qatar Airways' CEO said on Wednesday a three-month delay in the delivery of A380 superjumbo jets had cost the airline $200 million.
"It cost us nearly three months ... In revenue over $200 million," Chief Executive Akbar Al Baker said on the sidelines of an aviation conference in Dubai. (Reporting by Nadia Saleem; Writing by Yara Bayoumy; Editing by David Holmes)
March 22 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
March 22 ( Reuters ) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
HONG KONG/MUMBAI, March 21 Investment banking business in India should be enjoying bumper fees after a record year of dealmaking. It's not, and big banks blame in-house teams of advisers that have proliferated as the country's top family-owned conglomerates tighten their grip.