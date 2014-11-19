DUBAI Nov 19 Qatar Airways' CEO said on Wednesday a three-month delay in the delivery of A380 superjumbo jets had cost the airline $200 million.

"It cost us nearly three months ... In revenue over $200 million," Chief Executive Akbar Al Baker said on the sidelines of an aviation conference in Dubai. (Reporting by Nadia Saleem; Writing by Yara Bayoumy; Editing by David Holmes)