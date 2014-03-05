BERLIN, March 5 Qatar Airways is looking to build on traditional airline alliances in preference to buying equity stakes in other carriers, its CEO said on Wednesday, dismissing the strategy of Gulf rival Etihad.

SkyTeam, Oneworld and Star Alliance, which allow airlines to team up via code-sharing agreements to boost the number of flights they offer to certain destinations, have been shunned by Etihad as it has expanded through stakes in carriers such as Air Berlin, Air Serbia and Virgin Australia.

Qatar Airways, however, joined the Oneworld alliance last year and said that the move has brought in more than $50 million of additional revenue over the past four months.

The airline, which has the second-biggest fleet among rivals Etihad and Emirates, does not publish total revenue figures. However, Etihad's total revenue last year was $6.1 billion.

"A merger gets you a foothold in another country and you have to pay many millions. I am doing it free of charge with Oneworld. The effect is the same," Qatar Airways CEO Akbar Al Baker told journalists at the ITB travel conference in Berlin.

"I like to make money, not lose money," he added.

Al Baker said the airline had signed partnerships with British Airways and Cathay Pacific as part of the Oneworld alliance and is in talks for more, though he declined to name the other parties.

Asked about comments by Air Berlin's CEO on Tuesday, saying that airline alliances had passed their peak, Al Baker said that alliances offer considerable benefits and airlines need to choose which alliance suit them.

Al Baker said he would be open to a partnership with Air Berlin under Oneworld but that he thought it would not be possible, given that the German carrier is almost 30 percent owned by Etihad.

"I frankly don't believe they will approach us or that Etihad will allow that," he said.