UPDATE 2-Hershey's sales miss as China continues to struggle
* Forecasts FY17 adj. EPS $4.72-$4.81 vs. est. $4.64 (Adds analyst comments, details, shares)
DUBAI, April 30 Qatar Airways will imminently order 10 aircraft from Canadian planemaker Bombardier Inc. to bolster its corporate jet business, Chief Executive Akbar al Baker said on Monday.
The order is valued at $700 million, he told reporters at a Dubai travel show. (Reporting by Praveen Menon; Writing by Amran Abocar)
* Forecasts FY17 adj. EPS $4.72-$4.81 vs. est. $4.64 (Adds analyst comments, details, shares)
Feb 3 The U.S. Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) on Friday issued an order delegating further authority to its staff in absence of a quorum on the Commission starting Feb. 4.
WASHINGTON, Feb 3 U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday will scale back major regulations that resulted from the financial crisis, directing a review of the Dodd-Frank Act and putting the brakes on a retirement advice rule.