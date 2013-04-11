CHICAGO, April 11 Qatar Airways Chief Executive
Officer Akbar Al Baker said he hopes that all five of the
airline's Boeing Co 787s will be back in service by the
end of April, a date sooner than other airlines have suggested.
Baker said he was confident Boeing's fix for the battery
system that overheated on two planes in January would work. He
said if it were not the right fix, the Federal Aviation
Administration would not have approved testing of the fix.
On Tuesday, United Continental Holdings Inc's United
Airlines said that it planned to begin flying Boeing's 787
Dreamliner five days sooner than previously expected, a sign of
confidence in the jet's return to service after regulators
grounded it in January over safety concerns.