BRIEF-Logitech reaffirms 2017 retail sales growth outlook
* Logitech International Sa - says 2018 outlook of high single-digit retail sales growth in constant currency and $250 to $260 million in non-gaap operating income.
CHICAGO, April 11 Qatar Airways Chief Executive Akbar Al Baker said on Thursday he was confident that Boeing's 787 Dreamliner would be cleared to fly and carry passengers again soon, but he couldn't predict when that would be.
The airline suffered a serious impact and will seek compensation from Boeing for the Dreamliner being grounded worldwide after batteries overheated on two jets in January, Al Baker said at a press conference.
* Logitech International Sa - says 2018 outlook of high single-digit retail sales growth in constant currency and $250 to $260 million in non-gaap operating income.
* Says Verizon chooses datamena for Middle East expansion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 6 Saudi Arabian Oil Co :