* No comment on Spanair
* To stick with A350-1000 orders
MANAMA Jan 19 Qatar Airways is eyeing
more investment in Europe and has identified an acquisition
target, the Gulf carrier's chief executive said on Thursday,
while declining to comment about Spanish airline Spanair.
There has been speculation Qatar Airways may be after a
stake in Spanair whose Scandinavian partners said in November it
was in talks with a possible industry partner.
"I cannot talk about that," said Baker, when asked about
Spanair at the Bahrain Air Show. "We need to look at every
business opportunity we get ... we have a strategy going
forward. I want to make sure that Qatar Airways grows in a very
sustained environment."
Gulf carriers, backed by sovereign funds from the
oil-producing states, have been eyeing investment in Europe
where cash-strapped companies have been looking for external
funds.
Qatar Airways bought a 35 percent stake in freight carrier
Cargolux Airlines International last year.
Etihad Airways, Abu Dhabi's flagship carrier, raised its
stake in Air Berlin to nearly 30 percent from just under 3
percent in December, paying 73 million euros ($94 million) and
lending the carrier $255 million.
Speaking about last week's cancellation of Airbus
A350-1000 aircraft by Etihad Airways -- the rival Gulf carrier
cut its order for the A350-1000 to 19 from 25, Baker said it was
premature to cancel orders.
"Qatar Airways has confidence in Airbus making a good
airplane (A350-100), though we have already voiced our concern
that it does not meet the performance undertaking given to us.
They have agreed to make changes ... so, we have to give them
time."
Qatar Airways is the biggest customer of the A350-1000.
($1 = 0.7802 euro)
(Reporting by Praveen Menon; Editing by Dan Lalor)