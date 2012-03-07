BERLIN, March 7 The head of Qatar Airways, often an outspoken critic of Airbus and Boeing, expressed confidence on Wednesday that the two planemakers would resolve recent production problems.

Airbus is wrestling with a series of cracks on components inside the wings of its A380 superjumbo.

Boeing is dealing with a problem of delamination in part of the composite structure of its 787 Dreamliner while at the same time trying to increase production to 10 aircraft a month by the end of next year from 2.5 now.

"The 787 will be a very good airplane. I am confident," Qatar Airways Chief Executive Akbar Al Baker told Reuters at a trade show. "I cannot discuss the details, but I can tell you that they have a very achievable ramp-up strategy."

On Airbus, he said: "I think they will solve the problems with the A380. It is not a big issue...it is an aircraft that is in its infancy."

He added that there was no safety issue as a result of the cracks.

Qatar is due to receive its first 787 in June and its first A380 in 2013.

Al Baker's endorsement will be seen as significant because he is a major aircraft buyer who has severely criticised the two planemakers in the past. (Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by James Regan)