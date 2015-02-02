(Adds background)
PARIS Feb 2 Qatar Airways is considering
withdrawing its services to Japan because of industry losses
that it blames on airport restrictions, a person close to the
Gulf carrier said on Monday.
The airline is "in the final stages of deliberations" about
whether to withdraw the three daily services, which include one
operated with the new Boeing 787 Dreamliner, the person
said.
The routes are from Doha to Osaka, Tokyo-Narita and
Tokyo-Haneda.
"This is due to the restrictive policies over slot timings
and runway limitations that prohibit the airline from operating
at timings that provide economic benefit and optimal
connectivity for passengers," the person said, asking not to be
identified because no decision has not been finalized.
The airline declined to comment.
The person close to the airline said constraints on the use
of Japanese airspace had resulted in "sizeable losses of
revenues" for airlines and therefore Qatar Airways was
"seriously considering removing Japan" from its routemap.
Qatar Airways first launched services to Japan with a daily
link to Osaka in 2005. It added Tokyo-Narita in 2010 and most
recently added Tokyo-Haneda, which it serves with the Boeing
787, in 2014.
Japanese aviation officials were not available for comment
outside business hours.
(Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Astrid Wendlandt and David
Holmes)