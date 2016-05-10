* 17.5 hour flight to Auckland delayed to Feb from Dec
* Airbus says its 2016 A350 delivery targets unchanged
(Adds Airbus comment, further details of delay)
By Tom Finn and Tim Hepher
DOHA/PARIS, May 10 Qatar Airways has delayed the
launch of the world's longest scheduled direct flight -- from
Doha to Auckland, New Zealand -- by two months because of the
late delivery of Airbus A350s, an airline spokeswoman
said on Tuesday.
"I can confirm we are looking at February. It's due to
aircraft availability, specifically the delay in delivery of
A350s," she said.
The 17.5 hour, 9,031-mile service on Boeing 777 jets to New
Zealand had been due to start on Dec. 3 this year. Those
aircraft will now be needed as an A350 backstop elsewhere.
The delay adds pressure on Airbus after Qatar Airways raised
questions over the A350's reliability last month, saying it had
"issues" barely a year after entering service.
The airline is the largest customer of the A350, a mid-sized
carbon-composite jetliner designed to compete with the Boeing
787 Dreamliner and larger Boeing 777.
It has so far taken delivery of eight of the jets.
"We are working closely with our customers to deliver
aircraft to their full satisfaction," an Airbus spokesman said.
"Next deliveries are imminent," he said, adding that its
2016 targets for the jet remained unchanged.
Qatar Airways said on Sunday it would reduce the frequency
of several routes from Doha, including a newly announced weekly
flight to Adelaide in Australia, because of hold-ups in the
delivery of planes from Airbus.
Relations between Qatar Airways and the European supplier
had already been shaken by the late delivery of smaller A320neo
jetliners, blamed on problems at engine maker Pratt & Whitney
and glitches with Airbus hydraulic systems.
The airline has a reputation for tough standards and has
delayed taking delivery of Airbus and Boeing aircraft in the
past.
Industry sources said the latest row appeared to revolve
around production quality issues on at least one jet, including
a problem with the aircraft's doors that was being worked on.
One said A350 teething problems had dragged on for several
months.
The latest delays come at a time when both manufacturers and
airlines are facing concerns over aviation demand after years of
growth, giving some carriers an incentive to take advantage of
any production hiccups to slow down adding extra capacity.
While putting heat on manufacturers over delays, Qatar
Airways has said its premium traffic yields have slipped in the
face of weaker business sentiment and a drop in spending by oil
producers.
However, the Gulf carrier insists it needs the aircraft it
has ordered to support its rapid growth plans and has threatened
to use Boeing to meet part of the shortfall.
(Reporting by Tom Finn, Tim Hepher; Editing by Alexandra Hudson
and Susan Fenton)