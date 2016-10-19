PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan 30
Jan 30 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
DOHA Oct 19 Qatargas, the world's largest LNG producer, said on Wednesday it signed a five-year sales and purchase agreement with Petronas LNG UK.
Qatargas will deliver 1.1 million tonnes of LNG per year to the UK-based venture until Dec. 31 2023, extending a current contract that was due to expire on Dec. 31 2018, it said in a statement.
The LNG will be supplied from Qatargas 4, a joint venture between Qatar Petroleum and Shell and will be delivered to Dragon LNG terminal at Milford Haven in the United Kingdom.
Petronas UK is a subsidiary of Petronas, the national oil and gas company of Malaysia.
Jan 29 WS Atkins Plc, a British engineering and design consultancy, has been approached by U.S. company CH2M for a possible $4 billion merger, the Times reported.
Jan 28 The ban on U.S. travel for passport-holders of seven Middle Eastern states applies to airlines' flight crew, the International Air Transport Association said in an email to carriers around the world on Saturday.