DOHA Oct 19 Qatargas, the world's largest LNG producer, said on Wednesday it signed a five-year sales and purchase agreement with Petronas LNG UK.

Qatargas will deliver 1.1 million tonnes of LNG per year to the UK-based venture until Dec. 31 2023, extending a current contract that was due to expire on Dec. 31 2018, it said in a statement.

The LNG will be supplied from Qatargas 4, a joint venture between Qatar Petroleum and Shell and will be delivered to Dragon LNG terminal at Milford Haven in the United Kingdom.

Petronas UK is a subsidiary of Petronas, the national oil and gas company of Malaysia.

(Reporting by Tom Finn, editing by Louise Heavens)