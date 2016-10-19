(Adds context)

DOHA Oct 19 Qatargas, the world's largest LNG producer, signed a five-year sales and purchase agreement with Petronas LNG UK on Wednesday, expanding a strategic import deal to Europe in the face of a looming global glut of gas supplies.

Under the agreement Qatargas will deliver 1.1 million tonnes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) per year to the UK-based venture until Dec. 31 2023, extending a current five-year contract that was due to expire on Dec. 31 2018.

Qatargas is looking to Britain and the Netherlands in an effort to weather an impending global gas glut through expanding import deals into Europe's most liquid markets, industry sources told Reuters in March.

Qatar must lock in buyers for its unsold supply just as new Australian and U.S. producers muscle into its prized Asian markets.

Petronas UK is a subsidiary of Petronas, the national oil and gas company of Malaysia.

The LNG will be supplied from Qatargas 4, a joint venture between Qatar Petroleum and Shell and will be delivered to Dragon LNG terminal at Milford Haven in the United Kingdom.