BERLIN, Sept 27 Qatar, part-owner of Germany's
Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) and Hochtief , is looking for
more investment opportunities in the country, the head of the
Gulf state's sovereign wealth fund said.
"We are looking forward to strengthening our position here
in Germany," the chief executive of Qatar's sovereign wealth
fund, Ahmad Mohamed Al-Sayed, told a gathering of German
industry executives in Berlin on Tuesday.
Germany offers a highly skilled workforce and outstanding
products, and Qatar -- which also owns a stake in Porsche
Automobil Holding SE (PSHG_p.DE) -- was looking for more
investment opportunities and partners, he said.
German magazine Der Spiegel reported this month that members
of Qatar's government met with German Economy Minister Philipp
Roesler to discuss buying a 7.5 percent stake in European
aerospace and defence company EADS from Daimler
(DAIGn.DE).
Daimler, however, said it had not been in touch with the
Gulf state over selling its stake.
EADS has several sites in Germany, such as its Airbus
aircraft assembly plant in Hamburg.
