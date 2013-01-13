Kenya's KCB Group 2016 pretax profit rises 10 pct
NAIROBI, March 9 KCB Group, Kenya's biggest lender by assets, said on Thursday its pretax profit rose 10 percent last year to 29.09 billion shillings ($283.89 million).
DUBAI Jan 13 Qatar National Bank : * Qatar National Bank 2012 net profit 8.3 billion riyals, up 11.1
percent from year-ago * Qatar National Bank sets cash dividend at 60 percent of nominal
earnings per share value - statement * Qatar National Bank Q4 net profit 2.1 billion riyals - Reuters
calculations
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SYDNEY, March 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed 10 tranches from two Series REDS EHP Trust transactions. The transactions are securitisations of first-ranking small-balance auto and equipment loans and leases originated by Bank of Queensland Equipment Finance Ltd, whose ultimate parent is Bank of Queensland (A-/Stable/F2). The rating actions are listed at the end of this commentary. KEY RATING DRIVERS The affirmations reflect
