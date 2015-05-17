DOHA May 17 State-owned Qatar Petroleum will
announce a restructuring plan in the coming months to adapt to
the drop in oil prices, the head of its wholly owned
international subsidiary said.
"The restructure comes at the right time, with low oil
prices a great motivation for the institution to be more capable
of facing challenges in the upcoming years by getting rid of all
burdens that accumulated during the previous period," Qatar
Petroleum International (QPI) Chief Executive Officer Nasser
Khalil Al-Jaidah told state news agency QNA.
Earlier this year, QP said it would absorb QPI into its
structure, a move suggesting authorities want to consolidate the
industry after the price drop.
Al-Jaidah said demand for OPEC oil is likely to improve, as
prices below $100 will hinder the growth of shale oil.
"The coming period will witness an improvement in prices but
they will not reach $100," he said.
On Friday, U.S. crude settled down 19 cents at $59.69 a
barrel, after falling more than $1 during the session. Brent
, the more important oil benchmark, settled up 11 cents
at $66.81, down from more than $115 in June last year.
Al-Jaidah said QPI's international projects were
currently being evaluated in terms of geopolitics, prices and
"current challenges", giving no further details.
QPI was formed in 2007 as the foreign investment arm of the
firm. Over the last few years, it has created 10 joint ventures
in the United States, Britain, Italy, Singapore, Egypt and
elsewhere, though it has not disclosed a figure for its total
assets.
(Reporting by Amena Bakr; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)