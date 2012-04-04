* QBE affirms 2012 profit margin target of 13 pct or better
* Premiums to rise more than 7 pct to cover extreme weather
claims
* Q1 catastrophe claims $700 mln lower than same period last
year
* Shares rise 4.2 pct in flat market
(Adds CEO and analyst comments, detail on UK acquisition)
SYDNEY, April 4 Australia's QBE Insurance Group
said business was off to a "superb" start in 2012 with
a steep drop in catastrophe claims and premiums set rise by more
than 7 percent in the wake of last year's unprecedented level of
disaster-related claims.
"We have had a superb first quarter, driven by some
tailwinds for a change, primarily the fact that our large risk
and catastrophe claims are around 1 percent of our targeted
full-year net earned premium," outgoing QBE CEO Frank O'Halloran
told shareholders at the company's annual meeting.
Australia's most valuable insurer said catastrophe claims
were down $700 million in the first quarter versus a year ago
and reiterated its profit margin target of 13 percent or better,
sending its shares up more than 4 percent.
"Its obviously good news, they are confirming that things
are going alright," said Angus Gluskie, a portfolio manager at
White Funds Management.
In February, QBE posted a 45 percent drop in full-year net
profit after a series of natural disasters in 2011, including
Australian floods and cyclones, earthquakes in New Zealand, Thai
floods and U.S. hurricanes and tornados, sent claims soaring.
"Our industry often needs a year like 2011 to remind us all
of the need to adequately price for the risks that we
underwrite," O'Halloran said. "The industry has responded to the
events of 2011 by increasing pricing and changing terms and
conditions and deductibles where appropriate," he added.
QBE said it would raise premiums in excess of 7 percent,
which is more than double Australia's inflation rate at around 3
percent.
O'Halloran said prices still had a way to go, as reinsurance
costs were still placing pressure on the insurer.
Shares in QBE rose 4.2 percent, compared with the benchmark
index slipping 0.3 percent.
QBE, Australia's No.1 insurer by premiums, has completed
more than 75 deals in 10 years under the supervision of
O'Halloran.
O'Halloran retires in August after 14 years at the helm and
will be replaced by John Neal, currently CEO of QBE's global
underwriting operations.
Overnight, the company announced that it had reached a deal
to buy the renewal rights for the UK regional operations
currently underwritten by Brit Insurance Ltd, with a gross
premium of $500 million pounds ($799 million).
That follows a deal last month to acquire the general
insurance businesses of HSBC Argentina holdings S.A. and Hang
Seng Bank Ltd, both indirectly owned units of HSBC Holdings, for
$420 million.
QBE said its capital adequacy ratio at March 31 was
estimated at 1.55 times the minimum requirement.
($1 = 0.6262 British pounds)
(Reporting by Amy Pyett; Editing by Lincoln Feast and Matt
Driskill)