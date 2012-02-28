(Refiles to correct date in dateline, no change to text)
* QBE FY net A$704 mln vs A$718 mln consensus, div 25 cents
* QBE expects 2012 insurance profit margin of 13 pct or
better
* QBE to raise $500 mln from shareholders
* John Neal to replace Frank O'Halloran as CEO
* QBE shares on halt, have underperformed rivals this yr
By Amy Pyett
SYDNEY, Feb 28 Australia's QBE Insurance
Group posted a 45 percent fall in full-year net profit
after unprecedented weather events in 2011 sent claims soaring,
hurting the insurer's bottom line.
Australia's most valuable insurer also announced plans to
raise $500 million from shareholders to boost its capital ratio
and said it had found a replacement for chief executive and
deal-making kingpin Frank O'Halloran, who is retiring.
"One would have thought they could have got the capital
raising through an underwritten dividend, but what it does is it
addresses the potential weakness in QBE's core tier capital
under new APRA (rules)," said Andrew Adams, insurance analyst at
Credit Suisse.
QBE warned in January that its net profit would fall as much
as 50 percent after record catastrophe claims and said it would
cut its dividend.
"In 2011, the global insurance and reinsurance industry
experienced the worst year on record for catastrophes with
insured losses from major catastrophes currently estimated at
around $105 billion," O'Halloran said in a statement on Tuesday.
O'Halloran, who was instrumental in QBE's strategy in making
more than 75 acquisitions in 10 years to expand its reach to 50
countries, will retire on August 17 after 14 years at the head
of the company.
O'Halloran will be replaced by John Neal, currently CEO of
QBE's global underwriting operations.
"John Neal has spent quite some time in the group's European
operations, which holds their biggest liabilities. So that
should give comfort to investors," said Credit Suisse's Adams.
QBE reported a net profit of $704 million, below the average
forecast of seven analysts of $718 million, after being hit with
massive claims from floods and storms in Australia and
earthquakes in New Zealand in 2011.
It was also buffeted by hurricanes and tornadoes in the
United States, floods and riots in Europe and floods in
Thailand.
The slide in earnings marks its second consecutive annual
net profit fall.
The insurer said it would undertake a capital raising for
institutional and retail investors, which will replace $500
million of its Tier 2 capital.
Australia's other major insurers Suncorp and
Insurance Australia Group, last week reported
first-half earnings that topped forecasts but were marred by an
unprecedented level of claims from floods, earthquakes and other
natural disasters.
QBE shares were on a trading halt on Tuesday, having fallen
11 percent for the year, compared with Suncorp's 3 percent
decline and a gain of 9 percent for IAG.
QBE stock fell to an eight year low after its January profit
warning.
(Editing by Lincoln Feast)