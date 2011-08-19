* Cuts full-year insurance margin forecast
* Cites record catastrophe losses for margin cut
* Takes additional reinsurance cover
* shares fall over 10 pct at one point
SYDNEY, Aug 19 QBE Insurance (QBE.AX),
Australia's biggest insurer, cut its full-year insurance profit
margin target, citing record catastrophe losses in the first
half for insurers worldwide and sending its shares down as much
as 10 percent.
QBE, which has made 75 acquisitions in the last 10 years
to spread to nearly 50 countries, has seen catastrophes batter
its key markets of Australia, New Zealand, the United States
and Japan in the first half.
While QBE in June flagged its first-half earnings would
come below then consensus estimates, investors were focusing on
its full-year margin outlook with analysts expecting a cut.
QBE said it expected a full-year insurance profit margin of
11-14 percent, down from 15-18 percent expected earlier.
"The record level of catastrophes experienced by the
worldwide insurance industry during the first half and the
recent fall in risk-free interest rates necessitates that we
lower our insurance profit range for the full year," Chief
Executive Frank O'Halloran said.
Large catastrophe claims for the financial year to date
came from storms and a cyclone in Australia's Queensland state,
storms in the state of Victoria, other storms in Australia, New
Zealand's Christchurch earthquake, the Japan earthquake and
eight major tornadoes in the United States.
QBE is not alone. Global insurers including Travelers Cos
(TRV.N), Allstate Corp (ALL.N) and MetLife (MET.N) have also
warned of difficulties following an unprecedented start to the
year for the industry. [ID:nN10172421].
First-half catastrophe claims rose to $1.08 billion,
forcing QBE to take additional reinsurance cover to give it
$150 million cover for large risk and catastrophe claims over
$675 million.
QBE said first-half net profit was $673 million, compared
with $440 million a year ago and in line with its forecast in
June, which prompted analysts to cut earnings estimates.
QBE said gross written premium grew 30 percent in the first
half to $8.9 billion and it forecast full-year growth at over
28 percent
The company said it had a surplus capital of $3.3 billion,
or 1.7 times over minimum regulatory requirement. It maintained
its dividend at A$0.62 per share.
QBE shares were trading 5.1 percent lower at A$13.05 in
mid-morning trade, taking losses so far this year to 28
percent, compared with a 12.9 percent fall in the broader index
.
(Reporting by Narayanan Somasundaram; Editing by Ed Davies)