BRIEF-Argosy property divests vacant land in Albany
* Entered into an agreement to dispose of 14,600 square metres of vacant land at 258 oteha valley road in albany for $11.65 million
SYDNEY Aug 17 QBE Insurance Group, Australia's No.1 insurer by premium income, posted a 39 percent drop in first-half cash profit due mainly to higher claims, and lowered its full-year guidance on global pricing pressures.
Cash profit fell to $287 million in the six months to June 30 compared with $471 million a year ago and analysts' forecasts of $343 million.
The insurer, which generates almost three quarters of its premiums abroad, lifted its interim dividend by 5 percent to 21 Australian cents a share. (Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Richard Pullin)
* Entered into an agreement to dispose of 14,600 square metres of vacant land at 258 oteha valley road in albany for $11.65 million
JAKARTA, Jan 31 The Indonesia central bank's room for monetary easing has become limited due to rising inflationary pressure, a senior central bank official told an economic forum on Tuesday.
* Governor Kuroda to brief media 0630 GMT (Adds analyst quotes)