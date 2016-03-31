(Fixes a typo in first paragraph)
By Nate Raymond
NEW YORK, March 31 A former executive of QBE
Insurance Group was sentenced on Thursday to 1-1/2
years in prison for conspiring to embezzle $2.6 million from the
insurance company, some of which he used to buy a house and
luxury vehicles.
James Shea, a former executive vice president at the
Australian insurer's North American unit who was responsible for
integrating its information technology systems, was sentenced by
U.S. District Judge Paul Engelmayer in Manhattan.
Engelmayer said Shea driven by greed, envy and a desire to
make his family happy.
"You abused the position of responsibility your company
entrusted you with," Engelmayer said.
Shea, who was also ordered to forfeit $1.81 million and
jointly with a co-defendant pay $2.65 million in restitution to
QBE, in court said he was "extremely apologetic."
"There is never a good reason for what I did," he said.
"There just isn't."
Prosecutors said that from 2012 through 2013, Shea, 49,
conspired with a consultant for QBE, Eugene Fallon, to submit
invoices for consulting services purportedly done by two
entities that in reality were never done.
As part of the scheme, Shea forged the signature of QBE
North America's chief financial officer on sham contracts
between the insurer and the two entities and approved invoices
Fallon provided for more than $2.65 million, prosecutors said.
About $1.81 million was then funneled back to Shea, who used
the money to buy a house and luxury vehicles, prosecutors said.
Both Shea and Fallon were arrested in June and pleaded
guilty in November to wire fraud. Fallon has yet to be
sentenced.
The case is U.S. v. Shea, U.S. District Court, Southern
District of New York, No. 15-cr-00546.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Leslie
Adler)