SYDNEY Aug 18 Australia's biggest insurer by
premium income QBE Insurance Group on Tuesday posted 24
percent rise in first-half net profit helped by gains from sale
of non-core assets.
Net profit rose to A$488 million for the six months to June
compared with A$392 million a year ago. Revenues fell 6 percent.
The company also posted an insurance profit margin of 10
percent compared with 9.3 percent a year ago. Insurance margin
is a measure of profit the company makes on premium.
Under CEO John Neal, QBE has said it has taken steps to
bolster future earnings and reinstate investor confidence after
years of underperformance.
Those efforts include cutting costs, putting in place a
comprehensive re-insurance plan, changing key management teams
and sale of non-core or underperforming businesses.
(Reporting by Swati Pandey, editing by G Crosse)