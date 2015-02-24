* FY net profit $742 mln vs $254 mln net loss year ago

* Sees 2015 gross written premiums of $15.5-$15.9 bln

* Shares up nearly 8 pct on hopes worst is behind (Recasts lead to show share rebound, adds CEO, analyst comments)

By Swati Pandey

SYDNEY, Feb 24 Australia's QBE Insurance Group swung back to full-year profit, convincing investors it's nearing the end of a restructuring to cut costs and soak up writedowns as it set out cautious financial targets that some believe it may surpass.

The country's biggest insurer by premium income said on Tuesday that it made a net profit of $742 million for the year ended December. A year earlier it booked a net loss of $254 million when it wrote down the value of its North American operations on a significant increase in claims and writedowns.

The 2014 profit was below an estimate of $761 million compiled by Reuters. QBE said it expects a 2015 insurance profit margin of 8.5-10 percent - again below market expectations of 10.5 percent. The non-life insurer forecast 2015 gross written premiums of $15.5-15.9 billion, down from $16.3 billion last year, citing an expected strengthening of the U.S. dollar.

Yet the shares rebounded strongly from early losses as investors saw light at the end of the restructuring tunnel and welcomed muted guidance they think QBE may be able to beat. By 0326 GMT, the shares were up 7.7 percent while the benchmark index was flat.

"Once you look through the headline numbers you've got an organisation that is trying to regain the trust of its investors by no longer disappointing them on the downside," said CLSA analyst Jan Van Der Schalk. "If they have a little bit of luck, they will beat their margin guidance for 2015."

QBE's efforts to bolster future earnings include cutting costs, putting in place a comprehensive re-insurance plan and the sale of three agency businesses to Australian broker Steadfast Group Ltd for $225 million, announced earlier this month.

"While there are remediation activities still under way, our transformation is largely complete and we are well placed to deliver further improvement in performance and efficiency and meet our published targets in 2015," QBE's Chief Executive Officer John Neal said during an investor call.

The insurer, which operates in more than 50 countries, said its earnings had benefited significantly from an improved underwriting result in North America, but it had taken a $324 million hit from a sharp fall in government bond yields.

QBE also deferred a sale of its lenders mortgage insurance division on concerns it may not attract buyers after Westpac Banking Corp scrapped a mortgage insurance deal with Genworth Mortgage, a move that will hit Genworth's 2016 earnings. (Additional reporting by Lincoln Feast; Editing by Robin Pomeroy, Edwina Gibbs and Kenneth Maxwell)