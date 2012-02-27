SYDNEY Feb 28 Australia's QBE Insurance
Group posted a 45 percent fall in full-year net profit
on Tuesday after unprecedented weather events in 2011 sent
claims soaring, hurting the insurer's bottom line.
Australia's most valuable insurer reported a net profit of
$704 million compared with $1.28 billion announced a year ago,
below the average forecast of seven analysts of $718 million.
QBE warned in January that its net profit would fall as much
as 50 percent after record catastrophe claims and said it would
cut its dividend.
Australia's other major insurers Suncorp and
Insurance Australia Group, last week reported
first-half earnings that topped forecasts but were marred by an
unprecedented level of claims from floods, earthquakes and other
natural disasters.
(Reporting by Amy Pyett)