BRIEF-White Mountains reports Q4 net written premiums of $236 mln
* Reported Dec. 31, 2016 book value per share of $790 and adjusted book value per share of $794
SYDNEY Aug 19 QBE Insurance (QBE.AX), Australia's biggest insurer, reported a 53 percent jump in first-half profit boosted by investment income, but cut its full-year insurance profit margin outlook as global insurers face record catastrophe losses.
QBE, which has made 75 acquisitions in the last 10 years to spread to nearly 50 countries, said first-half net profit was $673 million, compared with $440 million a year ago.
The insurer has seen catastrophes batter its key markets of Australia, New Zealand, the United States and Japan in the first half.
While QBE has in June flagged its first-half earnings would come below then consensus estimates, investors were focusing on its full-year margin outlook.
It said it was now targeting an insurance profit margin of 11-14 percent for 2011, below the previous outlook. (Reporting by Narayanan Somasundaram; Editing by Vinu Pilakkott and Ed Davies)
* Reported Dec. 31, 2016 book value per share of $790 and adjusted book value per share of $794
* Q4 net interest income 493 million Norwegian crowns ($60 million) versus 473 million crowns year ago
LISBON, Feb 7 The fundamentals of the Portuguese banking system will continue to stabilise this year, but profitability will be difficult to improve as credit flow should remain low while massive bad loans remain a concern, Moody's analyst Pepa Mori said on Tuesday.