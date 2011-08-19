SYDNEY Aug 19 QBE Insurance (QBE.AX), Australia's biggest insurer, reported a 53 percent jump in first-half profit boosted by investment income, but cut its full-year insurance profit margin outlook as global insurers face record catastrophe losses.

QBE, which has made 75 acquisitions in the last 10 years to spread to nearly 50 countries, said first-half net profit was $673 million, compared with $440 million a year ago.

The insurer has seen catastrophes batter its key markets of Australia, New Zealand, the United States and Japan in the first half.

While QBE has in June flagged its first-half earnings would come below then consensus estimates, investors were focusing on its full-year margin outlook.

It said it was now targeting an insurance profit margin of 11-14 percent for 2011, below the previous outlook. (Reporting by Narayanan Somasundaram; Editing by Vinu Pilakkott and Ed Davies)