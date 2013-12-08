SYDNEY Dec 9 Australia's QBE Insurance Group
Ltd said on Monday it expected to post a net loss for
the 2013 fiscal year, due to a claims increase and goodwill
writedowns in its North American operations.
The insurer expected to report a net loss of around $250
million for the 2013 fiscal year, and cash net profit after tax
of around $850 million, down from $1.04 billion the year before,
it said in a statement.
The profit downgrade is largely due to a $300 million claims
increase and $330 million in write-offs of identifiable
intangibles associated with QBE's financial partner services
business in North America.
The company also said Marty Becker will be succeeding
Belinda Hutchinson as the chairman in March 2014.
QBE shares closed at A$15.45 on Thursday and were put on
trading halt on Friday pending a review of the North American
operations.