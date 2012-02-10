* Says calls creditor meeting on Feb. 27

* Subject will be to postpone bond's maturity date

* Shares rise 0.3 pct (Adds details, background)

FRANKFURT, Feb 10 Stricken solar company Q-Cells invited holders of its 2012 convertible bond to a creditors' meeting on Feb. 27, aiming to postpone the maturity date of the bond which comes due a day later.

Q-Cells said it would seek an agreement to postpone the bond's maturity date to April 30 from Feb. 28, as the company needs time to push through a restructuring of all convertible bonds that are currently outstanding.

The group, once the world's largest maker of solar cells, earlier this month said it agreed a deal in principle with major bondholders to restructure its three convertible bonds, a move that could give it more time to recover from the sector crisis that has driven some peers out of business.

Q-Cells had said that following the restructuring at least 95 percent of its issued share capital would be held by the holders of its bonds due in 2012, 2014 and 2015 .

Solar companies in Europe and the United States have been hit hard by a toxic mix of oversupply, falling prices, low-cost Asian competition and lower government subsidies on which the industry still depends.

The industry's problems have already triggered a wave of bankruptcies, most notably U.S. panel makers Solyndra LLC and Evergreen Solar.

In December, Solon and Solar Millennium, two German solar companies, filed for insolvency. (Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)