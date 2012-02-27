* Says is optimistic further restructuring will succeed

* Expects to implement financial restructuring in H2 (Adds background, company comment)

FRANKFURT, FEB 27 - Creditors agreed to give solar cell maker Q-Cells more time to repay some of its liabilities, raising the solar group's prospects to recover from a sector crisis that has driven several peers out of business.

Holders of the convertible bond due on Feb. 28 decided to give the German company two more months to redeem the bond, Q-Cells said on Monday. The bond had a face value of almost 500 million euros ($669.75 million), but had been reduced to around 200 million euros.

"After the agreement reached with creditors in early February 2012, the moratorium is another important milestone for the successful restructuring of the financial liabilities," the company said.

The group, once the world's largest maker of solar cells, had agreed on a deal in principle with major bondholders to restructure its three convertible bonds.

Solar companies in Europe and the United States have been hit hard by oversupply, falling prices, low-cost Asian competition and lower government subsidies on which the industry still depends. ($1 = 0.7466 euros) (Reporting by Peter Dinkloh and Christoph Steitz; editing by Carol Bishopric)