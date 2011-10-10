* Company invites bondholders to meeting on Oct. 25

FRANKFURT, Oct 10 German solar company Q-Cells invited holders of its 2012 convertible bond, aiming to appoint a joint representative which would have the power to extend the bond's maturity as the company continues to grapple with weak demand and high debt.

The company said its Q-Cells International Finance B.V. unit invited holders of its convertible bond due on Feb. 28, 2012 to a creditors' meeting on Oct. 25 to agree on an appointment.

The joint representative "will have the authority to exercise certain rights, in particular extending the maturity of the convertible bonds for a certain period, with effect for all bondholders", Q-Cells said in a statement.

Shares in the company were down 1.7 percent at 1252 GMT.

The convertible bond's outstanding amount is 201.7 million euros ($272.1 million), down from an original 492.5 million, after the company bought back some bonds as part of a wide-ranging refinancing package announced last year.

Q-Cells is currently suffering from weak demand and pricing pressure in the industry, forcing it to post massive writedowns for the second-quarter that resulted in a 355 million euros net loss for the April-June period. ($1 = 0.741 Euros) (Reporting by Christoph Steitz)