* Says court ruling prevents it from continuing with debt
deal
* Group had struck deal to restructure convertible bonds
* Shares down 10.6 percent
(Adds details, background, shares)
FRANKFURT, March 30 Ailing German solar company
Q-Cells said on Friday it would look into other ways
to restructure its debt, after concluding that a court ruling
would prevent it from going ahead with an existing plan to swap
debt for equity.
Q-Cells, once the world's largest maker of solar cells,
pointed to a decision by a Frankfurt court over German wood
processor Pfleiderer, which filed for insolvency
earlier this week.
The court decided against Pfleiderer in a case where
bond-holders were asked to forego their claims in exchange for a
small stake in the group.
"The group is convinced that the (court's) decision is
wrong. However, lawsuits expected against Q-Cells' restructuring
programme would also be handled by the same court and there is
no reason to believe that the court will change its view,"
Q-Cells said on Friday.
In February, Q-Cells agreed in principle with major
bondholders to restructure its three convertible bonds in a
debt-for-equity swap that would have given bondholders 95
percent of Q-Cells shares.
"In light of the current developments, the company is
examining alternatives to implement its restructuring
programme," Q-Cells said.
At 1325 GMT, its shares were down 10.6 percent at 0.202
euros.
Q-Cells has been hit hard by the solar industry's crisis,
forcing it to restructure its three convertible bonds due in
2012, 2014 and 2015.
The crisis, triggered by plunging prices for solar
equipment, overcapacity and falling government subsidies, has
already claimed some of Q-Cells peers, including Solon
, Solar Millennium and Solarhybrid,
which all filed for insolvency in recent months.
(Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Mark Potter)