* Sees positive EBITDA in 2013
* Posts 2011 net loss of 846 mln eur
* Takes 315 mln eur writedowns on plants, machines, products
* Shares fall 6 pct
By Marc Jones
FRANKFURT, March 6 German solar cell maker
Q-Cells said on Tuesday it would take a 315 billion
euro string of writedowns against 2011 results and will not see
a profit until 2013 as a result of slumping solar panel prices
and upcoming cuts to government subsidies.
The group, once the world's largest maker of solar cells,
said it had made a net loss of 846 million euros ($1.12 billion)
in 2011 and would writedown 226 billion euros of the value of
its production plants following "an update and validation of the
medium-term business plan."
On top of that it took a 53 million euro hit on its
inventory plus a 36 million provision for "onerous contracts".
"The company expects further losses during the demanding
2012 financial year before achieving a positive EBITDA (earnings
before, interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) in 2013,"
Q-Cells said in a statement.
The shares dropped 8.5 percent to 25.90 euros at 1010 GMT,
more than the 2.9 percent drop of the Oekodax index
of renewable and environment related firms
Q-Cells has been hammered by a swathe of bad news for the
solar industry and seen its shares lose 95 percent of their
value since early last year. They were down a further 4 percent
by 0945 GMT.
Solar companies in Europe and the United States have been
hit hard by a toxic mix of oversupply, falling prices, low-cost
Asian competition and lower government subsidies on which the
industry still depends.
Last month, Germany, the world's number 2 market for solar
panels, said it was bringing forward cuts in solar subsidies of
up to 30 percent by almost a month to March 9.
The ailing firm struck two deals last month with its
creditors to give it more time to pay what it owed them
, a move that it hopes will stabilise its
finances.
However, the possibility of bankruptcy is still hanging over
the group. The management believes the company remains
over-indebted and may have to file for insolvency.
