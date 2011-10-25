* Creditors approve appointment of attorney Carlos Mack
FRANKFURT, Oct 25 Holders of Q-Cells's
2012 convertible bond agreed to appoint a joint representative
that would have the power to extend the bond's maturity, marking
a key step that gives the debt-laden solar group more time to
sort out its finances.
Creditors approved the appointment of attorney Carlos Mack
as joint representative, Q-Cells said in a statement on Tuesday,
adding he was authorised to defer the bond's maturity until the
end of 2012 if necessary.
Q-Cells earlier this month said its International Finance
B.V. unit had invited holders of its convertible bond
due on Feb. 28, 2012 to a creditors' meeting on
Oct. 25 to agree on an appointment.
The convertible bond's outstanding amount is 201.7 million
euros ($280 million), down from an original 492.5 million, after
the company bought back some bonds as part of a wide-ranging
refinancing package announced last year.
Q-Cells, once the world's largest maker of solar cells, is
combating weak demand and pricing pressure in the industry,
leading it to post a net loss of 355 million euros for the
second-quarter.
