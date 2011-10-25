* Creditors approve appointment of attorney Carlos Mack

* Bond maturity can be deferred until the end of 2012

* Shares gain 7.7 pct (Adds details, background)

FRANKFURT, Oct 25 Holders of Q-Cells's 2012 convertible bond agreed to appoint a joint representative that would have the power to extend the bond's maturity, marking a key step that gives the debt-laden solar group more time to sort out its finances.

Creditors approved the appointment of attorney Carlos Mack as joint representative, Q-Cells said in a statement on Tuesday, adding he was authorised to defer the bond's maturity until the end of 2012 if necessary.

Q-Cells earlier this month said its International Finance B.V. unit had invited holders of its convertible bond due on Feb. 28, 2012 to a creditors' meeting on Oct. 25 to agree on an appointment.

The convertible bond's outstanding amount is 201.7 million euros ($280 million), down from an original 492.5 million, after the company bought back some bonds as part of a wide-ranging refinancing package announced last year.

Q-Cells, once the world's largest maker of solar cells, is combating weak demand and pricing pressure in the industry, leading it to post a net loss of 355 million euros for the second-quarter.

($1 = 0.720 Euros) (Reporting by Christoph Steitz)