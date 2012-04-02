* Q-Cells says cannot secure going concern status

* Hopes to continue company under insolvency process

* Says to make the filing on Tuesday

* Shares close down 40.6 pct

* Phoenix Solar says financing talks extended (Adds Phoenix Solar, closing share prices)

FRANKFURT, April 2 German solar power equipment company Q-Cells is to file for insolvency, the company said on Monday, becoming the most prominent victim so far in an industry shake-out that has already claimed some of its rivals in Germany and the United States.

The industry crisis, triggered by plunging prices for solar equipment, overcapacity and falling government subsidies, has already hit Solon, Solar Millennium and Solarhybrid, which all filed for insolvency in recent months.

Q-Cells had said on Friday it would look into other ways to restructure its debt, after concluding that a court ruling would prevent it from going ahead with an existing plan to swap debt for equity.

"Following an intensive review of alternative concepts for the implementation of the financial restructuring, the executive board has reached the conclusion that a going concern of the company cannot be restored on a sufficiently secure legal basis," the company said on Monday.

It said it hoped to work with the insolvency administrator to ensure the continuation of the company under the insolvency process.

After going public in 2005, Q-Cells went on to become the world's largest maker of solar cells but lost that title in 2009, suffering from low-cost competition from Asia, pricing pressure and excess supply of solar cells in the market.

At their peak in late 2007, shares in the company, headquartered in Bitterfeld-Wolfen, once the hub of the former East Germany's ailing chemicals industry, were worth almost 84 euros ($110).

The share price has fallen 93 percent over the last year and slumped 40.6 percent on Monday to close at just 0.126 euros.

Separately, solar wholesaler Phoenix Solar said financing talks were taking longer than expected after cuts to subsidies meant it had to adjust a restructuring plan submitted in December, which had also included forecasts for the next few years.

The company did not provide further information on Monday.

It added it would delay the publication of 2011 results originally planned for April 25, as well as its first quarter report scheduled for May 10.

Phoenix Solar's shares closed down 5.2 percent at 1.32 euros. ($1=0.7509 euros) (Reporting by Victoria Bryan and Christoph Steitz; Editing by Greg Mahlich and Helen Massy-Beresford)