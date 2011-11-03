Australia shares dragged down by financials, energy stocks; NZ lower
Feb 7 Australian shares were slightly lower on Tuesday, in line with Wall Street, as gains in gold and industrial stocks offset losses in the financial and energy stocks.
* Park will power 22,500 housholds
* LUXCARA, MCG Group serve as investors
* Shares soar nearly 16 percent (Adds details)
FRANKFURT, Nov 3 German solar group Q-Cells will build Europe's largest solar park after finding two investors for the 91 megawatt (MW) project, boosting its shares by nearly 16 percent.
The solar park -- located near the city of Brandenburg an der Havel, about an hour west of Berlin -- will power 22,500 households and will be completed by the end of the year, Q-Cells said in a statement.
"We are pleased to have gained two experienced investors in the large-scale photovoltaic applications business," Chief Executive Nedim Cen said, pointing to asset manager LUXCARA and Berlin-based MCG Group that serve as investors for the project.
About 383,000 of Q-Cells's modules will be installed in the 200-hectare site, the company added. (Reporting by Christoph Steitz)
SINGAPORE, Feb 7 Oil steadied on Tuesday after falls the previous session, with markets torn between mixed price indicators that have kept crude range-bound for much of the year.
MOSCOW, Feb 6 The Kremlin said on Monday it wanted an apology from Fox News over what it said were "unacceptable" comments one of the channel's presenters made about Russian President Vladimir Putin in an interview with U.S. counterpart Donald Trump.